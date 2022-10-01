FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Thiago Silva SBC – Requirements and solutions

Center back Thiago Silva currently calls Chelsea home, but that was not the case a decade ago. 10 years prior, Thiago was a force in the Ligue 1 as a member of PSG. Now, EA Sports and FIFA 23 have released a new Squad Building Challenge that turns the clock back to the 2012-13 season. FUT players can now attempt to complete a new SBC, one that yields an 85 OVR Flashback version of Thiago as the primary reward. Here’s how you can get it.

Related: How chemistry works in FIFA 23, explained

How to complete Flashback Thiago Silva SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Flashback SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 140,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Brazil

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

Premier League

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 15.