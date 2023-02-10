FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Academy Jacob Ramsey Objectives challenge

The second week of the FIFA 23 Future Stars promo began on February 10, and with it came with another Academy Objectives challenge. Players can obtain an 88 OVR Future Stars card of Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, but it will take a bit of grinding. So, how can you complete this Objectives challenge in full? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Future Stars Academy Ramsey challenge

FIFA players will need to complete nine separate objectives in order to receive the final 88 OVR version of Ramsey. This one will differ from traditional Objectives challenges, for a few reasons. Not only are there more Objectives than usual, but this will also require the use of multiple versions of Jacob Ramsey. All of the versions needed for the challenge can be obtained by completing Objectives within this set. And, this is a Live FUT Friendly-based challenge. This means that users will need to jump into PvP action to get 88 OVR Ramsey.

Here are the nine objectives for this challenge:

Bright Future – Score four goals using English players in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence (rewards are 82 OVR CM Ramsey, 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, and 300 XP)

– Score four goals using English players in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence (rewards are 82 OVR CM Ramsey, 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, and 300 XP) Rise Up – Assist four goals using 82 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence (rewards are 80+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals using 82 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence (rewards are 80+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Building Credit – Play seven matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 82 OVR Ramsey in starting squad (rewards are 84 OVR CM Ramsey, 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, and 300 XP)

– Play seven matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 82 OVR Ramsey in starting squad (rewards are 84 OVR CM Ramsey, 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, and 300 XP) Finesse Away – Score four Finesse shots using players from the Premier League in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 84 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in starting squad (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Score four Finesse shots using players from the Premier League in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 84 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in starting squad (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) From Birmingham – Play 10 matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 84 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in your starting squad (rewards are 86 OVR Ramsey, 75+ OVR Rare Gold Player Pack, and 300 XP)

– Play 10 matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 84 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in your starting squad (rewards are 86 OVR Ramsey, 75+ OVR Rare Gold Player Pack, and 300 XP) Villa Boy – Score eight goals using English midfielders in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 86 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in your starting squad (rewards are Two 81+ OVR Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Score eight goals using English midfielders in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 86 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in your starting squad (rewards are Two 81+ OVR Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Clear Vision – Assist at least one goal per match in four separate wins in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 86 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in your starting squad (rewards are 83+ OVR Rare Gold Player Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist at least one goal per match in four separate wins in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 86 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in your starting squad (rewards are 83+ OVR Rare Gold Player Pack and 300 XP) Local Celebrity – Play 12 matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 86 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in your starting squad (rewards are 83+ OVR Rare Gold Player Pack and 300 XP)

– Play 12 matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 86 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in your starting squad (rewards are 83+ OVR Rare Gold Player Pack and 300 XP) Time to Shine – Play 20 games in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with Ramsey in your starting squad (rewards are 84+ OVR Rare Old Player Pack and 200 XP)

Those who complete all nine receive the 88 OVR Future Stars Ramsey and 300 XP.

Now, here’s a look at the requirements for the FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence:

Loan players: Max. 1

Countries/Regions: Min. 3

England players: Min. 1 in Starting 11

To get started, you will need to find some English national players in order to get the 82 OVR Ramsey. That shouldn’t be too difficult — there are some pretty cheap attackers like Jamie Vardy and Raheem Sterling that can be obtained for just a couple of thousand Coins. From there, make sure to build up a squad that meets the above requirements. Since Premier League players are needed for the ‘Finesse Away’ Objective, make sure to have attackers from that league to make this a bit easier.

This challenge will expire along with the end of the current season on March 16.