FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Academy Jesper Lindstrøm Objectives challenge

The FIFA 23 Future Stars promo is now live in Football Ultimate Team, and that means it is time to head back to the Academy. Much like in prior FIFA games, players will be tasked with unlocking multiple versions of a young star, in order to unlock that individual’s final version. The first Future Stars Academy features an 88 OVR card of Frankfurt CAM Jesper Lindstrøm that is set as the final reward. So, how can you get Lindstrøm? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Future Stars Academy Lindstrøm challenge

FIFA players will need to complete nine separate objectives in order to receive the final 88 OVR version of Lindstrøm. This one will differ from traditional Objectives challenges, for a few reasons. While it require users to still grind in Squad Battles (or Rivals), FUT players must use the various versions of Lindstrøm that will be unlocked throughout the challenge.

Here are the nine objectives for this challenge:

Rising Star – Score four goals using Danish players in Squad Battles (or Rivals) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (rewards are 82 OVR CAM Lindstrøm, Future Stars Swap Token, and 300 XP)

– Score four goals using Danish players in Squad Battles (or Rivals) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (rewards are 82 OVR CAM Lindstrøm, Future Stars Swap Token, and 300 XP) Path to Success – Assist six goals using 82 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist six goals using 82 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Gaining Traction – Play eight Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (for Rivals) with 82 OVR Lindstrøm in your starting squad (rewards are 84 OVR CAM Lindstrøm, Gold Pack, and 300 XP)

– Play eight Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (for Rivals) with 82 OVR Lindstrøm in your starting squad (rewards are 84 OVR CAM Lindstrøm, Gold Pack, and 300 XP) Bundesliga Wonder Boy – Assist four Through Balls using players from the Bundesliga in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 84 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist four Through Balls using players from the Bundesliga in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 84 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Trend Setter – Play 12 matches in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 84 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in your starting squad (rewards are 86 OVR Lindstrøm, 80+ OVR Rare Gold Player Pack, and 300 XP)

– Play 12 matches in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 84 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in your starting squad (rewards are 86 OVR Lindstrøm, 80+ OVR Rare Gold Player Pack, and 300 XP) Made in Taastrup – Score and assist using Bundesliga players in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 86 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in your starting squad (rewards are Two 80+ OVR Rated Rare Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Score and assist using Bundesliga players in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 86 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in your starting squad (rewards are Two 80+ OVR Rated Rare Players Pack and 300 XP) Goals for Frankfurt – Score at least two goals per match in six Squad Battles wins on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 85 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in your starting squad (rewards are 81+ OVR Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Score at least two goals per match in six Squad Battles wins on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 85 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in your starting squad (rewards are 81+ OVR Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Reliable Option – Play 15 separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty with 86 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in your starting squad (rewards are 83+ OVR Rare Gold Player Pack and 300 XP)

– Play 15 separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty with 86 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in your starting squad (rewards are 83+ OVR Rare Gold Player Pack and 300 XP) Brilliant 25 – Play 25 games with Lindstrøm in your starting squad (rewards are 83+ OVR Double Player Pack and 200 XP)

Those who complete all nine receive the 88 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm and 300 XP.

To get started, you will need to some find some Danish national players in order to get the 82 OVR Lindstrøm. There aren’t many great Danish attackers currently in FUT, but an Icon like Michael Laudrup could work. From there, make sure to insert each new version of Lindstrøm in the lineup, and start accumulating assists and games played with the unlocked items.

This challenge will expire along with the end of the current season on March 16.