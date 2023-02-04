FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Vanderson SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for another Player Pick Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team. FUT players will have the option to complete a new SBC and obtain one of two versions of AS Monaco’s Vanderson. One version is a RW card that owns better Pace, Dribbling, and Shooting. The another one is a RB that owns better Defense, Passing, and Physical stats. So, which one will you choose? Well, you have to complete the SBC first.

How to complete Future Stars Vanderson SBC

Future Stars RW Vanderson owns 4-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves attributes. Future Stars RB Vanderson, meanwhile owns 3-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves attributes.

To complete this Future Stars SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Brazil

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 60,000 Coins as of this writing. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Brazil

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Vangelis Pavlidis (83 OVR)

Ligue 1

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (88 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 11.