FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Fabio Vieira SBC – Requirements and solutions

The start of the FIFA 23 Future Stars promo came with a slew of new content, including an Academy Objectives challenge and a Squad Building Challenge. On February 3, a new SBC that features an 89 OVR Future Stars player item of Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira as the main reward went live. So, how can you get 89 OVR Vieira? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

How to complete Future Stars Vieira SBC

Future Stars Vieira owns 4-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves attributes.

To complete this Future Stars SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Portugal

Starting players – 11

Portugal players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 200,000 Coins as of this writing. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Portugal

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

LW Rafael Leao (84 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

Premier League

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Alexander Sørloth (87 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 10.