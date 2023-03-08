FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Icon Gheorghe Hagi SBC – Requirements and solutions

On March 8, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team dropped a new World Cup Icon Squad Building Challenge. A new 90 OVR World Cup Icon card of Gheorge Hagi, a Romanian legend and a star at FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, is now out in Football Ultimate Team for a limited time. So, how can you add Hagi to your collection? Let’s take a look at what you’ll need to do.

How to complete Icon Hagi SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

World Cup Icon Hagi has 4-star Skill Moves and 5-star Weak Foot attributes.

To complete this World Cup Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete five different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

Los Blancos

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Blaugrana

Starting players – 11

FC Barcelona players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

League Legend

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 150,000 Coins. The first two are rather simple, so here are solutions for the remaining three components of this SBC:

Los Blancos

RB Danilo (80 OVR)

RB Lucas Vasquez (81 OVR)

RW Gareth Bale (81 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

Blaugrana

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CDM Kessie (84 OVR)

League Legend

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 27.