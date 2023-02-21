FIFA 23: How to complete Ligue 1 Player of the Month Wissam Ben Yedder SBC – Requirements and solutions

With Wissam Ben Yedder taking home Player of the Month in Ligue 1 for his January play, FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team is giving the Monaco star that very same honor with his own Squad Building Challenge. Boasting an impressive 89 Shooting Rating and a 93 Dribbling rating, those eager to own the striker’s new card must create three viable teams in order to obtain him. Here are the requirements for the POTM Wissam Ben Yedder SBC in FIFA 23 and some potential solutions.

How to complete POTM Wissam Ben Yedder SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Player of the Month Ben Yedder SBC tasks players with building three separate squads: one with a Team of the Week player, another with a player from France, and the last must have a Ligue 1 and Team of the Week player. The full requirements for each squad can be found below.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Europa League RTTF Moussa Diaby SBC – Requirements and solutions

France

Starting players – 11

Players from France – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Players from Ligue 1 – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

At the time of writing, this SBC will likely cost you around 315,000 Coins if you don’t have any of the players listed below. However, it may be well worth the sacrifice. Ben Yedder’s latest card comes with four-star Skill Moves, a five-star Weak Foot, and an enticing Pace Rating of 87 — ensuring he can outrun most defenders. Here are some potential solutions to help you out.

France

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CB Giménez (83 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (83 OVR)

GK David De Gea (87 OVR)

CM Rúben Neves (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

LW Rafael Leão (84 OVR)

LM Ivan Perišic (84 OVR)

Ligue 1

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (88 OVR)

CDM Rodri (88 OVR)

ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)

CM Fabián (83 OVR)

CB Rúben Dias (88 OVR)

RB Jesús Navas (83 OVR)

GK Ter Stegen (88 OVR)

Top Form

RM Edin Višća (81 OVR)

CM Kerem Demirbay (81 OVR)

CDM Sandro Tonali (84 OVR)

LWB David Raum (81 OVR)

CF Antonín Barák (81 OVR)

LM Ivan Perišić (84 OVR)

CM Mateus Uribe (85 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RB Jesús Navas (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (81 OVR)

CDM Robert Andrich (81 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC will expire on March 21.