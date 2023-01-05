FIFA 23: How to complete Mid Icon Zinedine Zidane SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s hard to talk about football from the 2000s and 2010s without legendary midfielder and former UEFA Champions League champion Zinedine Zidane. A new 94 OVR Mid Icon of the former Real Madrid star is now available in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team, a card that has 5-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot. So, how can you get Zidane? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Zidane SBC

To complete this Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete 12 different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

A Genius in Turin

Starting players – 11

Juventus players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

El Zizou Galactico

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Top-notch

Starting players – 11

TOTW/FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

French National Treasure

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

League Legend

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

TOTW/FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

88-Rated Squad (x2)

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

89-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 89

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 1,400,000 Coins. It’s an astronomically high price. However, Zidane’s stats make this arguably the best CAM that can be found in FUT at the moment.

The first two are rather simple, but here’s a look at some potential solutions for the remaining parts of this SBC:

A Genius in Turin

CB Bremer (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

El Zizou Galactico

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)

Top-notch

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

TOTW GK Jeremias Ledesma (86 OVR)

French National Treasure

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)

LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

League Finesse

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

League Legend

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Taremi (87 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

88-Rated Squad (x2)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (89 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

89-Rated Squad

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)

GK Alisson Becker (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

GK Thibaut Courtois (90 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (91 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 5.