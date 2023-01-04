FIFA 23: How to complete Prime Icon Steven Gerrard SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new FIFA 23 Prime Icon Squad Building Challenge dropped on January 4, and it features one of the greatest English midfielders of all time. Former Liverpool sensation Steven Gerrard has a new 91 OVR Icon card in FIFA 23, one that features 90 Passing and Shooting stats. So, how can you add Gerrard to your FUT team? Let’s take a look at how much this one will cost.

How to complete Icon Gerrard SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Prime Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

The Reds

Starting players – 11

Liverpool players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

The Three Lions

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Top-notch

Starting players – 11

TOTW/FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

League Legend

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 350,000 Coins. The first two are rather simple, so here are solutions for the remaining four components of this SBC:

The Reds

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Jordan Henderson (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

The Three Lions

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (86 OVR)

Top-notch

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Medhi Taremi (87 OVR)

League Legend

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on April 4.