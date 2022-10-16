FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Alex Telles SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for another Moments Squad Building Challenge for FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team. This one features Sevilla FC LB Alex Telles, and it honors Telles’ spectacular volley from the 2021-22 UCL season against Villarreal. So, how can you add this 85 OVR player item to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions that should be of help.

How to complete Moments Telles SBC

To complete this Moments SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 110,000-115,000 Coins. For a LB that has great all-around stats, that’s not the worst price at this stage of the game.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Brazil

CAM Steven Berghuis (82 OVR)

CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

GK Eduoard Mendy (86 OVR)

LaLiga

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 23.