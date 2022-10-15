FIFA 23: How to complete Rulebreakers David Alaba SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo continues, as EA Sports released a new Squad Building Challenge on October 15, For this SBC, users can obtain an 88 OVR player item of Real Madrid center back David Alaba. However, this one comes with a choice. FUT users will have the option to choose an Alaba with 87 Physical and 87 Defense, or 91 Defense and 81 Physical. So, which one will you choose? That’s up to you, but let’s get you to the choice pack first.

How to complete Rulebreakers Alaba SBC

To complete this Rulebreakers SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Real Madrid

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

88+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 300,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 22.