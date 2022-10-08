FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Arnaut Danjuma SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s UEFA Champions League Season in the football season, and EA Sports is commemorating it with the Road to the Knockouts promo. In addition to the promo, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new Moments SBC on October 8. This SBC features Villarreal CF LM Arnaut Danjuma, who scored a pivotal brace against Bergamo Calcio (Atalanta) during the 2021-22 group stage. So, how can you get Moments Danjuma? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Moments Danjuma SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Moments SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Netherlands

Starting players – 11

Netherlands players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 45,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Netherlands

GK Nick Pope (81 OVR)

GK Lukasz Fabianski (82 OVR)

GK Geronimo Rulli (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

CAM Steven Berghuis (82 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

LW Lorenzon Insigne (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

LaLiga

CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (86 OVR)

GK Eduoard Mendy (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 15.