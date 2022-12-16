FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Benjamin Pavard Objectives challenge

France defeated Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 four years ago, thanks in part to a goal from defender Benjamin Pavard. Now, the two titans are slated to square off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. To celebrate Pavard’s goal from 2018, a new 87 OVR Moments card that features the Bayern Munich defender is now available in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team. So, how can you get 87 OVR Pavard? Let’s take a look at the objectives.

How to complete Benjamin Pavard Objectives challenge

In order to complete this Moments challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through offline play, online, or a mix.

The four objectives are as follows:

French Finishing – Score seven goal using a player from France in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Small Electrum Player Pack and 300 XP) All Rounder – Assist a goal using a Defender in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and XP) Fine Touch – Score with a Finesse Shot during three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Winning Battles – Win seven Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Two Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 87 OVR Benjamin Pavard.

There’s not a lot here that needs explanation. Make sure to have French attackers in that lineup, and also look for defenders that have good pace and ball-handling (i.e. Dribbling and Passing) skills to rack up assists.

This challenge is slated to expire on December 23.