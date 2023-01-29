FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Borre SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new Moments Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 dropped on January 29, and this one features an 88 OVR card of Frankfurt striker Borre. Borre finished the job in this past year’s Europa League final, when the Columbian striker put home the game-winning penalty kick after extra time to seal the victory over Rangers FC. So, how can you get 88 OVR Borre? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

How to complete Moments Borre SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Moments Borre possesses 3-star Skill Moves and 4-star Weak Foot attributes.

There are two sets of lineups that need to be completed in order to get the 87 OVR Borre. The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Columbia

Starting players – 11

Columbia players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions for Borre SBC

Expect this challenge to cost about 40,000 Coins, as of this writing. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Columbia

GK Jose Sa (81 OVR)

RW Gareth Bale (81 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsale (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR)

Bundesliga

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Jordan Henderson (83 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

LW Luis Diaz (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 12.