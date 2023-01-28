FIFA 23: How to complete TOTY Icon Xabi Alonso SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new Team of the Year Icon arrived in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team on January 28, and it’s a former Liverpool and Real Madrid star. A new 92 OVR card of legendary Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso is in FUT, and can be obtained by completing a special Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you get 92 OVR Xabi? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTW Icon Alonso SBC

TOTY Icon Alonso has 4-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes.

To complete this Team of the Year Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

The Reds

Starting players – 11

Liverpool players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

La Barba Roja

Starting players – 11

TOTW/FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

League Legend

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, costs around 400,000 Coins as of this writing. The first two parts are simple, so here are solutions for the remaining four:

The Reds

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (83 OVR)

La Barba Roja

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Jamie Vardy (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

TOTW GK Jeremias Ledesma (86 OVR)

League Legend

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

League Finesse

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on April 28.