FIFA 23: How to complete TOTY Icon Xabi Alonso SBC – Requirements and solutions
A Liverpool great.
A new Team of the Year Icon arrived in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team on January 28, and it’s a former Liverpool and Real Madrid star. A new 92 OVR card of legendary Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso is in FUT, and can be obtained by completing a special Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you get 92 OVR Xabi? Let’s take a look.
How to complete TOTW Icon Alonso SBC
TOTY Icon Alonso has 4-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes.
To complete this Team of the Year Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player quality – Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player quality – Exactly Silver
The Reds
- Starting players – 11
- Liverpool players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
La Barba Roja
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW/FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Real Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
League Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
League Finesse
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.
Solutions
This SBC, in total, costs around 400,000 Coins as of this writing. The first two parts are simple, so here are solutions for the remaining four:
The Reds
- GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)
- GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)
- CM Koke (83 OVR)
- CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)
- CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)
- CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)
- GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)
- GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)
- CAM David Silva (83 OVR)
- CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)
- CF Roberto Firmino (83 OVR)
La Barba Roja
- CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)
- GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)
- CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)
- GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)
- LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)
- GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
- ST Jamie Vardy (85 OVR)
- ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)
- GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)
- TOTW GK Jeremias Ledesma (86 OVR)
League Legend
- GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)
- LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)
- GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
- ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)
- GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)
- GK Parejo (86 OVR)
- CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- CDM Rodri (87 OVR)
League Finesse
- GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)
- ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)
- GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)
- GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)
- CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- CDM Rodri (87 OVR)
- GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on April 28.