FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Carlos Vela SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new Moments Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 went live on February 9, featuring one of the big names on LA FC. To celebrate his hat trick against Sheffield United in the Carling Cup during the 2008-09 season, a new 88 OVR card of LA FC’s Carlos Vela can now be obtained for a limited time. So, how can you add Vela to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus solutions for this SBC.

How to complete Moments Vela SBC

Moments Vela owns 3-star Weak Foot and 4-star Skill Moves attributes.

To complete this Moments SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

83-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 35,000 Coins as of this writing. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Top Form

CM Florian Neuhaus (80 OVR)

GK Adan (81 OVR)

CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Habib Diallo (83 OVR)

83-Rated Squad

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 16.