FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Academy Anthony Gordon Objectives challenge

On February 6, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released another Future Stars Academy Objectives challenge. For this challenge, the primary reward is an 88 OVR item of speedy Newcastle United LW Anthony Gordon. But, this one will differ a bit from the norm. Why is that the case? Well, let’s go over the requirements that need to be met for this Objectives challenge.

How to complete Future Stars Academy Gordon challenge

Future Stars Gordon owns 4-star Skill Moves and 5-star Weak Foot attributes.

Much like with Future Stars Jesper Lindstrøm, FIFA players will need to complete a variety of separate objectives in order to receive the final 88 OVR version of Gordon. Players must complete seven different Objectives in order to get this card. But, this one will differ from traditional Objectives challenges, for a few reasons. That’s mainly because users don’t need to go through Squad Battles (or Rivals) to unlock this card — although you will have to play one of those modes to kickstart this challenge.

Here are the seven objectives for this challenge:

New Signing – Play 1 FUT Champions Play-off match (rewards are 82 OVR Gordon, 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack, and 300 XP)

– Play 1 FUT Champions Play-off match (rewards are 82 OVR Gordon, 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack, and 300 XP) Blue Brilliance – Win three FUT Champions Play-off matches with 82 OVR Anthony Gordon in your starting squad (rewards are 80+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Win three FUT Champions Play-off matches with 82 OVR Anthony Gordon in your starting squad (rewards are 80+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Spread Your Wings – Play four FUT Play-off matches with 82 OVR Gordon in your starting squad (rewards are 84 OVR CAM Gordon and 300 XP)

– Play four FUT Play-off matches with 82 OVR Gordon in your starting squad (rewards are 84 OVR CAM Gordon and 300 XP) International Outing – Win three FUT Champions Play-off matches with 84 OVR Anthony Gordon in your starting squad (rewards are 81+ OVR Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Win three FUT Champions Play-off matches with 84 OVR Anthony Gordon in your starting squad (rewards are 81+ OVR Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Magpie Moves – Play four FUT Champions Play-off matches with 84 OVR Future Stars Gordon in your starting squad (rewards are 86 OVR Gordon and 300 XP)

– Play four FUT Champions Play-off matches with 84 OVR Future Stars Gordon in your starting squad (rewards are 86 OVR Gordon and 300 XP) Welcome to the Show – Play five FUT Champions Finals matches with 86 OVR Future Stars Anthony Gordon in your starting squad (rewards are 84+ OVR Rated Rare Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Play five FUT Champions Finals matches with 86 OVR Future Stars Anthony Gordon in your starting squad (rewards are 84+ OVR Rated Rare Players Pack and 300 XP) Victory March – Play 12 FUT Champions Finals matches with 86 OVR Future Stars Gordon in your starting squad (rewards are 84+ OVR Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP)

Those who complete all nine receive the 88 OVR Future Stars Gordon and 300 XP.

In order to get this card, be prepared to enter the sweat known as FUT Champions. To start off, play Rivals games to accumulate qualification points towards the Play-offs. Then, play and win games in the Play-offs in order to move towards the FUT Finals. FUT Finals are limited-time, and traditionally start every Friday.

This challenge will expire on March 13.