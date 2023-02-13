FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Academy Nicolo Rovella Objectives challenge

It’s time to hit the Future Stars Academy yet again in FIFA 23. A new 88 OVR Future Stars card of Monza midfielder Nicolo Rovella is now available in FIFA 23, one that can be earned by completing a series of Objectives in Football Ultimate Team. So, what exactly needs to be done? Let’s take a look at this challenge.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Academy Jacob Ramsey Objectives challenge

How to complete Future Stars Academy Rovella challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

FIFA players will need to complete nine separate objectives in order to receive the final 88 OVR version of Rovella. This one will differ from traditional Objectives challenges, for a few reasons. Not only are there more Objectives than usual, but this will also require the use of multiple versions of Nicolo Rovella. All of the versions needed for the challenge can be obtained by completing Objectives within this set. Much like with the Jesper Lindstrøm challenge, this one includes Objectives that can be completed via Squad Battles or Rivals.

Here are the nine objectives for this challenge:

Forza Azzurri – Score four goals using Italian players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 82 OVR CM Rovella, Future Stars Swaps Token, and 300 XP)

– Score four goals using Italian players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 82 OVR CM Rovella, Future Stars Swaps Token, and 300 XP) Step Up – Assist four goals using 82 OVR Future Stars Rovella in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals using 82 OVR Future Stars Rovella in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Seize the Moment – Play six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 82 OVR Rovella in starting squad (rewards are 84 OVR CM Rovella, Gold Pack, and 300 XP)

– Play six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 82 OVR Rovella in starting squad (rewards are 84 OVR CM Rovella, Gold Pack, and 300 XP) Swing it In – Assist three Goals with Crosses using players from the Serie A in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 84 OVR Future Stars Rovella in starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist three Goals with Crosses using players from the Serie A in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 84 OVR Future Stars Rovella in starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Made in Segrate – Play eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 84 OVR Future Stars Rovella in your starting squad (rewards are 86 OVR Rovella, 80+ OVR Rare Gold Player Pack, and 300 XP)

– Play eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 84 OVR Future Stars Rovella in your starting squad (rewards are 86 OVR Rovella, 80+ OVR Rare Gold Player Pack, and 300 XP) New Chapter – Score and assist using midfielders from the Serie A in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 86 OVR Future Stars Rovella in your starting squad (rewards are Two 80+ OVR Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Score and assist using midfielders from the Serie A in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 86 OVR Future Stars Rovella in your starting squad (rewards are Two 80+ OVR Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Versatile Vision – Assist at least two goals per match in five Squad Battles wins on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 86 OVR Future Stars Rovella in your starting squad (rewards are 81+ OVR Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist at least two goals per match in five Squad Battles wins on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 86 OVR Future Stars Rovella in your starting squad (rewards are 81+ OVR Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Monza Lad – Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 86 OVR Future Stars Rovella in your starting squad (rewards are 83+ OVR Rare Gold Player Pack and 300 XP)

– Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 86 OVR Future Stars Rovella in your starting squad (rewards are 83+ OVR Rare Gold Player Pack and 300 XP) Established Athlete – Play 20 games in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with Future Stars Rovella in your starting squad (rewards are 83+ OVR Double Player Pack and 200 XP)

Those who complete all nine receive the 88 OVR Future Stars Rovella and 300 XP.

First off, find some Italian national players to get the first objective done and obtain the 82 OVR Future Stars Rovella. Players like Ciro Immobile, Matteo Politano, and Domencio Berardi are among notable options. From there, accumulate Squad Battles stats and wins, and you should be using players from the Serie A to complete the “Swing it In” and “New Chapter” Objectives.

This challenge will expire along with the end of the current season on March 16.