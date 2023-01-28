FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Ferran Jutgla SBC – Requirements and solutions

This past October, Club Brugge striker Ferran Jutgla potted a goal and assist in a stunning 2-0 victory against Atletico de Madrid in UEFA Champions League action. To celebrate Jutgla’s performance against Atletico, a new 87 OVR Moments card that features the young Spanish striker is now available for a limited time in FIFA 23. So, how can you add 87 OVR Jutgla? Let’s take a look at the requirements for the SBC attached to Jutgla, plus some solutions.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Sadio Mane SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Moments Jutgla SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Moments Ferran Jutgla possesses 4-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings.

To complete this Moments SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup of 11 players. The lineup, which is set to the 4-5-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions for Moments Jutgla SBC

This SBC will cost around 20,000 Coins. Jugla has relatively solid stats, highlighted by 87 Pace, 87 Dribbling, and 88 Shooting. Plus, the Club Brugge striker can also slot in at CF and LW, if needed. For a decent price, Jutgla could be a nice budget piece.

Here’s a look at a solution:

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

TOTW RW Patrick Wimmer (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 11.