FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Sadio Mane SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s another Flashback Friday in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team. Yet another Flashback Squad Building Challenge dropped in FUT on January 27, and it features a 93 OVR card of Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane. This card commemorates Mane’s inclusion in the Team of the Year for FIFA 20. So, how can you add 93 OVR Mane to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions for this SBC.

How to complete Flashback Mane SBC

Flashback Mane possesses 4-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves attributes.

Much like with Flashback Paul Pogba, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups in order to complete this SBC in full. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

FC Bayern München

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Bayern Munich players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 575,000-600,000 Coins as of this writing. Here are solutions for the four components of this SBC:

FC Bayern München

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Jordan Henderson (83 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CB Lucas Hernandez (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Marwin Hitz (84 OVR)

Bundesliga

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

TOTW GK Jeremias Ledesma (86 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Taremi (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (89 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 27.