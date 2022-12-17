FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Mario Götze SBC – Requirements and solutions

Eight years ago, Germany toppled Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final. The Germans won thanks in large part to young midfielder Mario Götze. Götze scored a huge goal in the 113th minute to give Germany a lead that would not be relinquished. In celebration of that goal, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new 87 OVR Moments card that features the Frankfurt midfielder. So, how can you add Götze to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus solutions that should be of assistance.

How to complete Moments Götze SBC

To complete this Moments SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Germany

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 50,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Germany

RW Gareth Bale (81 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Bundesliga

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 17.