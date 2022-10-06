FIFA 23: How to complete Ones to Watch Raheem Sterling SBC – Requirements and solutions

Former Manchester City LW Raheem Sterling has been a highly sought-after base player at the beginning of each FUT season for quite some time. That remains the case, but Sterling has a new home for 2022-23. Raheem Sterling now calls Chelsea home, and a new 86 OVR Ones to Watch item that features the Englishman is now available in FIFA 23 FUT via a Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you add Ones to Watch Sterling to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Ones to Watch Sterling SBC

To complete this Ones to Watch SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Chelsea players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 140,000-150,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Tactical Emulation

RW Hakim Ziyech (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

Premier League

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

GK Wojciech Szczesny (86 OVR)

CAM Rodri (87 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 13.