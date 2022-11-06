FIFA 23: How to complete Out of Position Ansu Fati SBC – Requirements and solutions
This card will be in demand.
A new FIFA 23 Out of Position Squad Building Challenge went live on November 6, and this is a big one. Young FC Barcelona phenom Ansu Fati has a new 87 OVR card in FUT, one that has him placed at the striker position. This card brings 4* Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes to the table, plus 92 Pace. So, what will you need to do in order to get Ansu Fati? Let’s take a look.
How to complete OOP Fati SBC
To complete this Out of Position SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- FC Barcelona players – Min. 1
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 300,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Tactical Emulation
- TOTW CM Antonio Candreva (83 OVR)
- CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)
- CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)
- GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)
- CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)
- CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)
LaLiga
- TOTW RW Carlos Vela (84 OVR)
- LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)
- GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
- ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)
- GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)
- GK Parejo (86 OVR)
- CM Marco Verrati (87 OVR)
- CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- CDM Rodri (87 OVR)
Top Form
- TOTW RW Carlos Vela (84 OVR)
- CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)
- CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)
- RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)
- CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- CDM Rodri (87 OVR)
- GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 22.