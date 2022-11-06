FIFA 23: How to complete Out of Position Ansu Fati SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new FIFA 23 Out of Position Squad Building Challenge went live on November 6, and this is a big one. Young FC Barcelona phenom Ansu Fati has a new 87 OVR card in FUT, one that has him placed at the striker position. This card brings 4* Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes to the table, plus 92 Pace. So, what will you need to do in order to get Ansu Fati? Let’s take a look.

How to complete OOP Fati SBC

To complete this Out of Position SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

FC Barcelona players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 300,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Tactical Emulation

TOTW CM Antonio Candreva (83 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

LaLiga

TOTW RW Carlos Vela (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verrati (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

Top Form

TOTW RW Carlos Vela (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 22.