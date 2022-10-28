FIFA 23: How to complete Out of Position Callum Hudson-Odoi Objectives challenge

The FIFA 23 Out of Position promo in FIFA Ultimate Team is now live, pushing players to different positions and making things just a bit more interesting out on the pitch. On October 28, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Out of Position Objectives challenge, featuring an 85 OVR card of Leverkusen’s Callum Hudson-Odoi. So, how can you get Hudson-Odoi? Let’s take a look at the Objectives.

How to complete OOP Hudson-Odoi Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this Out of Position challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in the Managerial Masterpiece friendly. Here, users will compete against online Friendly competition, using teams that meet a certain set of objectives.

The four objectives are as follows:

5 Back– Assist five goals while having at least five defenders in your starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Position Modifier Item, 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, and 300 XP) Winged Attack – Score four goals using LW players with min. 80 PAC in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Position Modifier item, Gold Pack, and 300 XP) Tactical Genius – Score and assist using RW players in three separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Position Modifier item, Two Players Pack, and 300 XP) Victorious in Germany – Score using Bundesliga players in six separate wins in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Position Modifier item, Small Electrum Players Pack, and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 85 OVR Hudson-Odoi and 300 XP.

Here are the requirements needed to play in the Managerial Masterpiece friendly:

Team Overall Rating: Max. 80 OVR

Max. 80 OVR 88+ OVR players: Max. 1

Max. 1 Bronze players: Exactly 0

Exactly 0 Loan players: Max. 1

We have a couple of notes on this Objectives challenge. One, you should use players from the Bundesliga as attackers. Timo Werner, Andre Silva, and Patrik Schick are among the interesting options. Also, make sure that you are using a formation that has five defenders in the back. Formations like the 5-2-1-2 or the 5-2-2-1 can help with getting the ‘5 Back’ Objective completed.

This challenge is slated to expire on November 4.