FIFA 23: How to complete Out of Position Dante SBC – Requirements and solutions

Traditionally a defender, OGC Nice’s Dante is getting a position change in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team. A new 88 OVR Out of Position card of Dante is now available in FUT, thanks to a new limited-time Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you add the Brazilian sensation to your FUT team? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus solutions that should make this SBC a breeze to complete.

How to complete Out of Position Dante

To complete this Out of Position SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 70,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Brazil

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

Ligue 1

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on March 26.