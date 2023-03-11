FIFA 23: How to complete Fantasy FUT Mario Gomez SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for another Fantasy FUT Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23. This one is a Player Pick SBC, one that will yield one of two versions of legendary German national team attacker Mario Gomez. So, how can you add the former Bayern Munich superstar to your FUT team? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Icon Gianluca Zambrotta SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Fantasy FUT Gomez

To complete this Fantasy FUT SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Serie A

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 110,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Serie A

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

Bundesliga

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on March 17.