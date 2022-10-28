FIFA 23: How to complete Out of Position Federico Chiesa SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 23 Out of Position promo has started off with a bang, as one of the best players in Serie A just received an upgrade. On October 28, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Out of Position Squad Building Challenge, featuring Juventus’ Federico Chiesa as the reward. This 87 OVR card has some pretty strong stats, highlighted by 89 Dribbling and 93 Pace. How can you get Chiesa on your team? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Out of Position Callum Hudson-Odoi Objectives challenge

How to complete Out of Position Federico Chiesa SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Out of Position SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Juventus players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Serie A

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 140,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Tactical Emulation

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CB Bremer (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

CM De Paul (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

RB Daniel Carvajal (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)

Serie A

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

LM Ivan Perisic (84 OVR)

TOTW CM Steven Berghuis (84 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 4.