FIFA 23: How to complete Out of Position Gary Medel SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new FIFA 23 Out of Position Squad Building Challenge has gone live, and it features a midfielder from Bologna in the Serie A. CDM Gary Medel is the prize for this challenge, as FUT players can claim his new 86 OVR card, one that has 85 Defending and 87 Physical. So, how can you get OOP Medel and add it to your collection? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Out of Position Callum Hudson-Odoi Objectives challenge

How to complete OOP Medel SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Out of Position SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Serie A

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

84+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

84-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 70,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Serie A

CAM Mario Gotze (81 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

RW Gareth Bale (81 OVR)

GK Juan Musso (81 OVR)

GK Jose Sa (81 OVR)

GK Nick Pope (81 OVR)

GK Neto (81 OVR)

GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)

GK Alphonse Areola (81 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

Top Form

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CDM Konrad Laimer (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

TOTW CM Adrien Rabiot (83 OVR)

84-Rated Squad

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

CM De Paul (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

RB Daniel Carvajal (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 7.