FIFA 23: How to complete Out of Position Jordi Osei-Tutu SBC – Requirements and solutions

Out of Position Squad Building Challenges are back in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team. A new 87 OVR Out of Position card of VfL Bochum footballer Jordi Osei-Tutu is the prize for this challenge. Traditionally a Right Wing, this card shifts Osei-Tutu to the LM position and gives him several helpful alternative positions. So, how can you get 87 OVR Osei-Tutu and add it to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions that should be of help.

How to complete Out of Position Osei-Tutu SBC

To complete this Out of Position SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup. The lineup, which is set to the 4-3-3 [2] formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 45,000 Coins. This card is quite versatile, as this midfielder item can also be used at LB, CDM, and LW. Osei-Tutu’s 87 OVR card has fantastic Pace and Dribbling, to go along with a 4-star Weak Foot rating.

Here’s a look at a solution:

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 29.