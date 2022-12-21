FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Team of the Tournament Antonee Robinson Silver Stars Objectives challenge

The FIFA 23 Team of the Tournament card awards continue even though the World Cup has wrapped up. The latest player item goes to a key piece of the U.S. national team in Qatar. Fulham LB Antonee Robinson has a new 74 OVR Team of the Tournament card, one that can be obtained through a new Silver Stars challenge. For the all-Silver team users, this card should be highly sought after. Robinson’s card has good Physical and Dribbling, alongside a 92 Pace stat. How can you get the American defender? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Antonee Robinson Silver Stars challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the TOTT Antonee Robinson:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP, a Winter Wildcard Token, and the untradeable 74 OVR Antonee Robinson player item.

This challenge will expire on December 28.