FIFA 23: How to complete Out of Position Oleksandr Zinchenko SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new Out of Position challenge in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team went live on November 3. Traditionally a LB, Arsenal back Oleksandr Zinchenko is getting a position change in FUT. A new 86 OVR card that features the Ukrainian shifts Zinchenko to the midfield. So, how can you get the 86 OVR CM Zinchenko card? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

How to complete Out of Position Zinchenko SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Out of Position SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Arsenal players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 60,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Tactical Emulation

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR)

GK Lukasz Fabianski (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Geronimo Rulli (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (85 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (85 OVR)

Premier League

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (86 OVR)

CF Paulo Dybala (86 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 10.