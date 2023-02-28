FIFA 23: How to complete Prime Icon John Barnes SBC – Requirements and solutions

Two new Icon Squad Building Challenges went live in FIFA 23 and Ultimate Team on February 28. One of those SBCs featured a primary reward, in the form of an 89 OVR Prime Icon of former Watford and Liverpool legend John Barnes. So, how can you add the quick LW? Let’s go over the requirements and solutions.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Prime Icon Kaka SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Icon Barnes SBC

Prime Barnes has 4-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves attributes.

To complete this Prime Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

Digger

Starting players – 11

TOTW or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Liverpool players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

The Three Lions

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 170,000 Coins. The first two are rather simple, so here are solutions for the remaining two components of this SBC:

Digger

CF Roberto Firmino (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

TOTW CB Amir Rrahmani (84 OVR)

The Three Lions

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 27.