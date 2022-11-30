FIFA 23: How to complete Road to the World Cup Walker Zimmerman SBC – Requirements and solutions

The United States is off to the Knockout Round, after beating Iran in the team’s final group stage game on November 29. One of the U.S. national team defenders, Walker Zimmerman, now has an 85 OVR Road to the World Cup item in FIFA 23’s Football Ultimate Team. And, it’s obtainable through a new Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you get the Nashville SC centre back? Let’s take a look at the requirements for this Squad Building Challenge, plus some solutions that should be of help.

How to complete Road to the World Cup Walker Zimmerman SBC

To complete this Road to the World Cup Squad Building Challenge, you will need to fill up one lineup of 11 players. Here are the requirements for this particular SBC:

Starting players – 11

84 OVR+ players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This Squad Building Challenge will cost around 15,000-20,000 Coins. Zimmerman’s 85 OVR card is a decent centre back option, thanks to its Defending and Physical Attributes. This card doesn’t have outstanding Pace, but 79 is serviceable. If you’re looking for a budget defender or another MLS players to fill out that theme squad, this card is not a bad option.

Here’s a look at potential solutions:

GK Neto (81 OVR)

GK Jose Sa (81 OVR)

GK Adan (81 OVR)

GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)

GK Nick Pope (81 OVR)

GK Alphonse Areola (81 OVR)

GK Juan Musso (81 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

RW Gareth Bale (81 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC will expire on December 6.