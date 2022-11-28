FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Icon Bastian Schweinsteiger SBC – Requirements and solutions
A throwback to Germany’s glory days.
On November 28, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released the latest World Cup Icon for Football Ultimate Team. The latest icon is a German football legend and former World Cup winner: midfielder Bastion Schweinsteiger. So, how can you get this 90 OVR card that features the former Bayern Munich and German national team captain? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Schweinsteiger SBC
To complete this World Cup Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete five different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player quality – Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player quality – Exactly Silver
Die Roten’s Captain
- Starting players – 11
- Bayern Munich players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
Fußballgott
- Starting players – 11
- Germany players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
Top-notch
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 350,000 Coins.
The first two are rather simple, but here’s a look at some potential solutions for the main three parts of this SBC:
Die Roten’s Captain
- RW Matteo Politano (81 OVR)
- LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)
- CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)
- CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)
- ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)
- GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)
- GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)
- CAM David Silva (83 OVR)
- LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)
- GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Fußballgott
- CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)
- GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
- ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)
- GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)
- GK Parejo (86 OVR)
- CM Marco Verrati (87 OVR)
- CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- CDM Rodri (87 OVR)
Top-notch
- TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)
- CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)
- CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)
- RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)
- CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- CDM Rodri (87 OVR)
- GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 28.