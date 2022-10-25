FIFA 23: How to complete Rulebreakers David Raum SBC – Requirements and solutions

On October 25, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new Squad Building Challenge in FIFA Ultimate Team. This time around, a new Rulebreakers card that features German LWB David Raum is available for a limited time. How can you get the RB Leipzig defender, who can also be used as an LB and LM, into your club? Let’s take a look at the requirements for this challenge, plus solutions.

How to complete Rulebreakers Raum SBC

In order to complete this Rulebreakers Squad Building Challenge, FUT players will need to complete just one lineup. This lineup is set to the 4-2-2-2 formation.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 35,000 Coins. This card has 90 Pace and solid Defending and Dribbling stats, making Raum a pretty viable option as a defender in the current FIFA landscape. Plus, the price isn’t too bad, either.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (85 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 1.