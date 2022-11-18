FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Abdou Diallo vs. Davy Klaassen SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Group Stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on November 20, and one of the first match-ups includes a tilt between Senegal and the Netherlands. To get ready for the match, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released two new Showdown SBCs in FUT, one for Abdou Diallo and the other for Davy Klaassen. So, how can you Diallo, Klaassen, or both? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Diallo & Klaasen SBC

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Abdou Diallo

Davy Klaassen

There are two SBCs for this special Showdown challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups, one for each player Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each lineup is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Diallo card can be obtained by completing just Diallo’s SBC. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Abdou Diallo

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Davy Klaassen

Starting players – 11

Netherlands players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

84+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Solutions

The Diallo SBC will cost around 30,000 Coins. For the Klaassen, expect to pay close to 20,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Abdou Diallo

TOTW CM Lovro Majer (83 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

RB Ricard Pereira (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

Davy Klaassen

CAM Steven Berghuis (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR)

GK Geronimo Rulli (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 21.