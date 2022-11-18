FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Aaron Ramsey Objectives challenge

The 2022 FIFA World Cup officially kicks off on November 20, and the content for the event is heating up in FIFA 23. A new 86 OVR Path to Glory card that features OGC Nice and Welsh national team midfielder Aaron Ramsey is now available in FUT for a limited time. So, how can you get 86 OVR Ramsey, one that is eligible for future upgrades? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Aaron Ramsey Objectives challenge

In order to complete this World Cup Path to Glory challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through offline play, online, or a mix.

The four objectives are as follows:

Clear Vision – Assist with a Through Ball using players with min. 80 PAS in four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Dangerous Midfielder – Score six goals with Midfielders in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and XP) Effortless Passing – Assist six goals using players from Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Winning Mindset – Win seven separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all five, and you will receive the 86 OVR Aaron Ramsey.

Several of these objectives are relatively straightforward. However, you will need to assist with players from the Ligue 1, in order to get all four done. If you have base cards of Mbappe, Ben Yedder, Neymar Jr. or event the POTM cards for Lionel Messi & Martin Terrier, those should come in handy.

This challenge is slated to expire on November 25.