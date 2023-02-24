FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Dani Ceballos vs. Nahuel Molina SBC – Requirements and solutions

February 25 will see the next iteration of the Madrid derby as Real Madrid takes on Atletico Madrid. To celebrate, EA Sports is dropping a new set of Showdown challenges into SBCs on FIFA Ultimate Team. Let’s take a look at how to add them to your club.

How to complete Ceballos & Molina SBCs

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Dani Ceballos

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nahuel Molina

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two SBC sets for this Showdown challenge. You’ll need to complete two lineups for Ceballos, while Molina only needs one. The reward for each set corresponds with the player. So, if you want Ceballos, you won’t also need to complete Molina’s SBC.

The requirements for both sets are as follows:

Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Reward – Rare Gold Pack

Nahuel Molina

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

87+ players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Solutions

Molina is coming in at right around 120,000 Coins, while Ceballos is a bit more expensive at 170,000 Coins. Keep in mind that these Showdown players can get a +2 upgrade if their team wins or +1 if the game ends in a draw. Here are some solutions to help you out if you decide to complete them. As usual, there are no chemistry requirements, so you can drop these players anywhere in the lineup.

Real Madrid

ST Ruslan Malinovskyi (82 OVR)

RM Domenico Berardi (84 OVR)

CDM Thomas Partey (84 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

CF Andre Kramaric (82 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (82 OVR)

CAM James Maddison (82 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

LaLiga

ST Europa League Kevin Volland (87 OVR)

CB Cristian Romero (83 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (83 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

CDM Jordan Henderson (83 OVR)

RM TOTW Viktor Tsgankov (87 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

CF TOTW Dusan Tadic (87 OVR)

CDM Thomas Partey (84 OVR)

GK TOTW Kasper Schmeichel (87 OVR)

Nahuel Molina

LM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

GK TOTW Kasper Schmeichel (87 OVR)

RM TOTW Viktor Tsgygankov (87 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CM Thomas Partey (84 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

ST Europa League Kevin Volland (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CF TOTW Dusan Tadic (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC set expires on February 25.