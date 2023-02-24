FIFA 23: How to earn Moments Objectives Thiago Martins and Hany Mukhtar

With the MLS returning on February 25, EA Sports is celebrating. A brand new set of Objectives has dropped into FIFA Ultimate Team, this time giving players two players in New York City FC’s Thiago Martins and Nashville FC’s Hany Mukhtar. Let’s take a look at how to add them to your club.

How to complete the MLS Player Pick

Before we go into how to add these players to your team, here are both players, starting with Martins:



And Mukhtar:

To get the players, you need to complete five Objectives in the Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff. In this mode, you need to use at least five MLS players in your starting lineup. You’ll also need at least three different countries and can only use a single loan player. On top of all that, your team’s Overall Rating maxes out at 87, meaning you can’t just use a ton of great players.

Obviously, if you have players like End of an Era Gareth Bale or FUT Heroes Landon Donovan, you’re going to be in a good spot. Otherwise, look to cheaper MLS players like FUT Heroes Clint Dempsey, Gold Lorenzo Insigne, or even Gold Gareth Bale to fill out some spots with MLS players. Here are the Objectives:

MLS MVP – Score a goal in four separate matches using German players in Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff (rewards are 80+ Rare Gold Player Pack (untradeable) and 300 XP)

Score a goal in four separate matches using German players in Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff (rewards are 80+ Rare Gold Player Pack (untradeable) and 300 XP) Eyes in the Sky – Assist four goals using a through ball in the Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff while having at least five MLS players in your starting squad (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals using a through ball in the Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff while having at least five MLS players in your starting squad (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Powerful Finish – Score eight goals using players with Min. 83 shooting in Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff while having at least five MLS players in your starting squad (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score eight goals using players with Min. 83 shooting in Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff while having at least five MLS players in your starting squad (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Goal Friendly – Score at least two goals in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff (rewards are Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

Score at least two goals in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff (rewards are Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Perfect 8 – Win eight matches in Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff while having at least one German player and one Brazilian player in your starting squad (rewards are 81_ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

Once you complete all five Objectives, you’ll get a player pick between 87 OVR Thiago Martins and 87 OVR Hany Mukhtar, along with 300 XP. You cannot get both players, so make sure to choose wisely.