FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Hakim Ziyech vs Ferran Torres SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup will pit Morocco against powerhouse Spain. Two players from both national teams, Hakim Ziyech and Ferran Torres, have new Showdown cards in FIFA 23. Both are obtainable through special Showdown Squad Building Challenges that will be available for a limited time. So, how can you get both Ziyech and Torres? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Stories Timothy Weah Objectives challenge

How to complete Ziyech & Torres SBC

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Hakim Ziyech

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ferran Torres

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two SBCs for this special Showdown challenge, FIFA players will need to complete five different lineups, two for Ziyech and three for Torres. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each set of lineups is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Ziyech card can be obtained by completing just Ziyech’s SBC. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Hakim Ziyech

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Premier League

Starting players – 11

86+ OVR players – Min. 2

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Ferran Torres

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

85+ OVR players – Min. 2

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Spain

Starting players – 11

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions

The Ziyech SBC will cost around 60,000 Coins. Expect to pay a little more for the Torres SBC, as that price sits at about 80,000.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Hakim Ziyech

Top Form

RW Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

Premier League

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (86 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (86 OVR)

Ferran Torres

Top Form

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK Geronimo Rulli (82 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Joselu (83 OVR)

LaLiga

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK Geronimo Rulli (82 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)

Spain

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (86 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 6.