FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Stories Timothy Weah Objectives challenge

The United States is off to the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. LOSC midfielder Timothy Weah has been a key to the U.S.’s success, and the Brooklyn boy now has a new World Cup Stories card in FIFA 23. A new 86 OVR card of Weah is available in FUT, and can be obtained by completing a new Objectives challenge. Here’s what you will need to do in order to get this done.

How to complete Timothy Weah Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this World Cup Stories challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through offline play, online, or a mix.

The four objectives are as follows:

Born in Brooklyn – Score from Outside the Box using players in four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Eagle Eye – Assist six goals with USA players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and XP) Like Father Like Son – Score six goals using players with min. 80 SHO in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Patriotic Performance – Win seven separate matches in Squad Battles while having at least three Ligue 1 players in your Starting Squad on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 86 OVR Timothy Weah.

Several of these objectives are relatively straightforward. However, you will need to use players from Ligue 1, in order to get all four done. If you have base cards of the aforementioned Weah, or even more expensive options like Mbappe, Ben Yedder, Neymar Jr, or the POTM cards for Lionel Messi & Martin Terrier. Plus, make sure to rack up assists with US players. There are a number of options like Pulisic and Sergino Dest, or Heroes Landon Donavan & Clint Dempsey that can help in this regard.

This challenge is slated to expire on December 9.