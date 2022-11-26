FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Jose Maria Gimenez vs. William Carvalho SBC – Requirements and solutions

On November 28, Portugal will face Uruguay in a showdown between some of the world’s biggest names. Two of those countries’ national team players, Jose Maria Gimenez and William Carvalho, have new Showdown cards in FIFA 23. Users can obtain 85 OVR items of both players, and here’s what you will need to do.

How to complete Gimenez & Carvalho SBC

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Jose Maria Gimenez

William Carvalho

There are two SBCs for this special Showdown challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups, one for each player. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each lineup is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Gimenez card can be obtained by completing just Gimenez’s SBC. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Jose Maria Gimenez

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

William Carvalho

Starting players – 11

Portugal players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

The Gimenez SBC will cost around 40,000 Coins. Expect to pay about the same for the Carvalho SBC, as well..

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Jose Maria Gimenez

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

William Carvalho

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 28.