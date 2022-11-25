FIFA 23: How to complete Road to the World Cup Toko Ekambi Objectives challenge

Black Friday introduced several new Flash SBCs, as well as a new Objectives challenge to FIFA 23. A new 86 OVR Road to the FIFA World Cup item of OL and Cameroon national team midfielder Toko Ekambi is now available for a limited time. So, what are the objectives for this particular challenge? Let’s take a look at what you’ll need to do, and where you need to go.

How to complete Toko Ekambi Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this Road to the FIFA World Cup challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through offline play, online, or a mix.

The four objectives are as follows:

Finessed – Score with a Finesse Shot using players with min. 80 SHO in five separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Generous Forward – Assist six goals with Forwards in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and XP) Ligue Goals – Score seven goals using players from Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Winners Mentality – Win seven separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all five, and you will receive the 86 OVR Toko Ekambi.

Several of these objectives are relatively straightforward. However, you will need to score with players from Ligue 1, in order to get all four done. If you have base cards of Mbappe, Ben Yedder, Neymar Jr. Other options, such as the Path to Glory Aaron Ramsey, or the POTM cards for Lionel Messi & Martin Terrier, could come in handy.

This challenge is slated to expire on December 2.