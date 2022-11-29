FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Mateo Kovacic vs. Leandro Trossard SBC – Requirements and solutions

Later this week, a major matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set between Belgium and Croatia. The Croatians will look to cement dominance in the Group Stage, while Belgium seeks to hang on and make it into the Knockout Round. Two players from this matchup, Mateo Kovacic and Leandro Trossard, now have special Showdown player items in FIFA 23. Here’s how you can get each in FUT.

How to complete Kovacic & Trossard SBC

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Mateo Kovacic

Leandro Trossard

There are two SBCs for this special Showdown challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups, two for each player. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each set of lineups is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Kovacic card can be obtained by completing just Kovacic’s SBC. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Mateo Kovacic

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Leandro Trossard

Belgium

Starting players – 11

Belgium players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions

The Kovacic SBC will cost around 70,000 Coins. Expect to pay a little more for the Trossard SBC, as that price sits at about 80,000.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Mateo Kovacic

Top Form

GK Martin Dubravka (80 OVR)

GK Adan (81 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

RW Gareth Bale (81 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (82 OVR)

CAM Isco (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Joselu (83 OVR)

Premier League

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CAM Mason Mount (84 OVR)

Leandro Trossard

Belgium

RRW Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Premier League

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Eldor Shomurodov (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 1.