FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Memphis Depay vs Marcos Acuna SBC – Requirements and solutions

The quarterfinals for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are set to begin in a few days, and a major clash between two football powerhouses is set. The Netherlands and Argentina will face off with one another, and two players from that matchup now have Showdown cards in FIFA 23. 86 OVR cards of Netherlands attacker Memphis Depay and Argentina back Marcos Acuna are now available for a limited time. Here’s how you can get each.

How to complete Depay & Acuna SBC

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Memphis Depay

Screenshot by Gamepur

Marcos Acuna

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two SBCs for this special Showdown challenge, FIFA players will need to complete five different lineups, two for Depay and three for Acuna. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each set of lineups is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Depay card can be obtained by completing just Depay’s SBC. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Memphis Depay

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Marcos Acuna

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Argentina

Starting players – 11

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions

The Acuna SBC will cost around 60,000 Coins. Expect to pay more for the Depay SBC, as that price sits at about 100,000.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Memphis Depay

Top Form

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (82 OVR)

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

RM Sergio Canales (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

LaLiga

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CF Chris Nkunku (86 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (86 OVR)

Marcos Acuna

Top Form

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK Geronimo Rulli (82 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Joselu (83 OVR)

Argentina

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LaLiga

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (82 OVR)

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

RM Sergio Canales (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 9.