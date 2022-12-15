FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Mislav Orsic vs Nayef Aguerd SBCs – Requirements and solutions

Croatia and Morocco were both eliminated in the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup this past week, but both countries’ journeys are not complete just yet. The two countries are set to play in a consolation game on December 17, with the winner receiving third place in the event. Two players from Saturday’s game, Mislav Orsic and Nayef Aguerd, have new 86 OVR Showdown card in FIFA 23 and FUT. Both can be obtained through SBCs, and here’s what you will need to do in order to get each.

How to complete Orsic & Aguerd SBCs

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Mislav Orsic

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nayef Aguerd

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two SBCs for this special Showdown challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups, one each for Orsic and Aguerd. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each set of lineups is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Orsic card can be obtained by completing just Orsic’s SBC. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that these players can upgrade. If Croatia defeats Morocco, Orsic would get a +2 boost, and vice versa for Aguerd should the Moroccans with the third place game. Because this game cannot end in a tie, only one player can get a boost from this game.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Mislav Orsic

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Nayef Aguerd

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Mislav Orsic

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

Nayef Aguerd

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 17.