FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Phenoms Dusan Vlahovic SBC – Requirements and solutions

On December 14, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new World Cup Phenoms Squad Building Challenge. This SBC features a top Serbian footballer, in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. The 22-year old is one of the key pieces to Juventus’ future, and FUT players can now add an 88 OVR player item of Vlahovic to their collection. So, how can you get this new card? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus solutions that should come in handy.

How to complete World Cup Phenoms Dusan Vlahovic SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this World Cup Phenoms SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup. The lineup, which is set to the 3-4-3 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 65,000 Coins. This card does have very good stats for an 88 OVR, and 86 Pace & 90 Shooting should be enough to get the job done on the pitch. Not to mention, this player item also possesses 4-star Skill Moves & Weak Foot attributes. 65,000 Coins could be spent on much worse in FUT.

Here’s a look at a solution:

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (86 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 21.