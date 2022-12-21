FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Nick Pope vs. Danny Ward SBCs – Requirements and solutions

Now that the World Cup is over, the major national football associations are heading back to the football pitch. One of the first matches after the break include a clash between Leicester City and Newcastle United. To get ready for this matchup, a new set of FIFA 23 Showdown SBCs are now out in Football Ultimate Team. A pair of goalkeepers, Nick Pope from Newcastle and Danny Ward from Leicester City, have new 86 OVR cards that are eligible for a future upgrade. Here’s how you can get your hands on one, or both.

Related: FIFA 23: All Winter Wildcards Swaps Tokens and where to get them

How to complete Pope & Ward SBCs

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Nick Pope

Screenshot by Gamepur

Danny Ward

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two SBCs for this special Showdown challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups, one each for Pope and Ward. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each set of lineups is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Pope card can be obtained by completing just Pope’s SBC. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Nick Pope

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Danny Ward

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions

Expect both to cost about 35,000 Coins each. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Nick Pope

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

Danny Ward

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 25.