FIFA 23: All Winter Wildcards Swaps Tokens and where to get them

The World Cup wrapped up on December 18, which means that FIFA 23 players won’t be enjoying any more content related to the massive event in FUT. Of course, the content mill must continue to churn, so EA Sports dropped a new event into FUT on December 19. Winter Wildcards will probably kick off on December 23 with a new themed team, but EA has already begun the new Token swaps program for the holiday-themed event. From December 19 to January 6, you’ll be able to earn 25 different Tokens and use them to earn several different kinds of rewards. Let’s take a look at where to get them and what you can spend them on.

All Winter Wildcards Swap Tokens

These are all of the Tokens available in FIFA 23 as of December 19. We will continue to update the list until we reach the final cap of 25 Tokens.

CB Larade – Log in before January 6 (Never Expires)

ST Kunst – FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 1 (Expires December 26)

The Swaps program launched with the event and will actually stick around a bit after the Tokens are all available. You have until January 13 to use your Tokens, giving you an extra week in case you forget. Make sure to use them before the Swaps go away or the Tokens will be uselessly sitting in your collection forever.

2 Tokens – 87 OVR Winter Wildcards Kieran Trippier

3 Tokens – 81+ x 11 Pack

5 Tokens – 3 x 84+ Player Picks (4 Options)

10 Tokens – 83+ x 25 Pack

10 Tokens – 87 OVR Winter Wildcards Sandro Tonali

15 Tokens – 85+ x 10 Pack

15 Tokens – 85+ Winter Wildcards Players Pick (5 Options)

20 Tokens – 83+ x 25 Packs (3 Packs)

This event ends on January 6, but as mentioned, you’ll have until January 13 to spend your Tokens.