FIFA 23: How to complete the FUT Ballers Luis Diaz SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new promo has come to FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team mode in the form of FUT Ballers, providing a batch of cards that can be upgraded through challenges. However, those wanting them must first obtain each card through their dedicated Squad Building Challenge, such as that for Liverpool’s own Luis Diaz. Here’s how to complete the FUT Ballers Luis Diaz SBC in FIFA 23.

How to complete the FUT Ballers Luis Diaz SBC in FIFA 23

The base FUT Ballers Luis Diaz card can certainly provide for a useful upgrade at the left wing for most teams. The new card bears an 86 Overall, mainly powered by his 92 Pace, 83 Shooting, and 88 Dribbling. In order to obtain the card, players will need to build just one lineup revolving around a Liverpool player. The card can then earn boosted stats and traits through the promo’s Play to Style Objectives.

The requirements for this SBC are as follows:

Liverpool

Liverpool players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 83

Starting players: 11

FUT Ballers Luis Diaz SBC solutions

You can expect this SBC to run you about 33,000 Coins, which is fairly cheap considering the card’s attributes. Here is a look at a potential solution for the FUT Ballers Luis Diaz SBC.

CAM Mason Mount (84 OVR)

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (83 OVR)

CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR)

RB Jesús Navas (83 OVR)

GK Lukáš Hrádecký (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

ST Darwin Núñez (82 OVR)

CB Chris Smalling (81 OVR)

ST Tammy Abraham (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patrício (82 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. The FUT Ballers Luis Diaz SBC will expire on March 31.